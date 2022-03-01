One Dead In Deerfield Beach Crash

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly traffic fatality Monday morning in Deerfield Beach.

It happened at the intersection of Sample Road and Dixie Highway.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a white sedan with a smashed windshield and a twisted bike next to what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp.

The east and westbound lanes of Sample Road and the north and southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were closed in the area for the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.