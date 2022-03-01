ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosa Mexicano Rolls Out New Menu and Rebrand

Cover picture for the articleRosa Mexicano, a restaurant group deeply rooted in authentic Mexican cuisine, announced the launch of their new menu and rebrand after almost a decade. The complete new shift comes as one of Chef Manuel Trevino’s first initiatives as the new VP of Culinary for Rosa Mexicano. With much of the...

Dunkin Donut’s new menu items

Dunkin is adding these menu items. Dunkin changes up their menu a lot, especially with the seasons. They’ve just added these 6 new items. From coffee to breakfast Dunkin has something for everyone. They have just added a variety of items to their menu. And one of them might...
Red Lobster's New 10 Under $10 Menu Takes A Bite Out Of Lunch Cost

Red Lobster has made a name for itself by carving out a place in middle-class dining all across America, and of course, by cranking out basket after basket of those delectable cheddar bay biscuits, 395 million to be exact. Often found in mall complexes and suburban areas, Red Lobster is incredibly popular and accessible to many people sprawled all over the country, contributing to its cult-like following. According to The New York Post, several celebrities like Chris Rock, Anna Nicole Smith, Edvin Thompson, and Nicki Minaj are even alums of the Red Lobster nation. What lovers of the chain might not know, though, is the founder Bill Darden, who also founded another mainstay of chain dining: Olive Garden (via First We Feast).
Menu Monday: Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen

“Everybody has that American style food. It’s the classic burgers, or sandwiches, wraps, fries. It’s nothing like what your menu is.’ Correct.”. For this week’s Menu Monday, we explore Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids. It’s considered a staple for the locals in the...
New Chef and New Menu at Kraftwork in Fishtown

Kraftwork, located at 541 E. Girard Avenue in Fishtown, has introduced a new chef, a new menu, and a variety of nightly specials at the popular gastropub which opened in 2010. Chef David Green, who brings with him 20-plus years of restaurant experience, has added a bunch of new menu items and specials to the Fishtown bar & restaurant, which are now available at the corner of Montgomery and Girard Avenues.
