ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks drop interim tag for GM Kyle Davidson

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWYD5_0eSSf6Oz00
1 of 6

CHICAGO (AP) — The more Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz examined the possibilities for the team’s opening at general manager, the more he felt he had what he needed in his own organization — even with the club’s recent struggles.

The Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.

“I think if you know Kyle ... you’ll realize that he’s his own person,” Wirtz said. “He has his own philosophies. ... (It) is quite an advantage, to be both a fresh thinker and a open-minded thinker, but also understand our starting point very expertly. So you kind of get the best of both worlds in that sense.”

The GM job is another step in a rapid rise for the 33-year-old Davidson, who joined the Blackhawks as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The Sudbury, Ontario, native has held several different titles with the organization over the years, including work as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. He oversaw the team’s salary-cap management before he was elevated to the interim GM job.

But the franchise has made just one postseason appearance in the last five years. After beginning this season with playoff aspirations, it is seventh in the Central Division with a 19-27-8 record.

Davidson was in the team’s front office throughout the whole downturn, working for Stan Bowman. But he almost made it sound as if he was a newcomer while discussing his plans for the organization.

“It’s going to be a very broad change in philosophy because I’m a new person that’s coming in with some strong beliefs on how we should move forward,” Davidson said.

Davidson, who was born with a congenital heart defect, leading to three open-heart surgeries, also didn’t mince words when it comes to the team’s direction.

“We’re going to look at more of a rebuild here,” he said. “I think there’s some things that we really need to fix that are going to take time. It’s going to take time.”

Davidson was among six known candidates for the job. The team said it interviewed Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Mellanby, longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli, Tampa Bay Lightning executive Mathieu Darche and Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg.

Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp assisted Wirtz and President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner with the team’s search. Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea FC, also helped in an advisory role.

In the end, the organization settled on a familiar figure.

“I’ve told people before. When I leave a meeting with Kyle, I feel better,” Wirtz said. “I feel more assured. I feel more confident, and I think that’s a feeling that hopefully everyone here and the fans can start to sense as well as they really understand Kyle’s plan going forward.”

Davidson was elevated to the interim job after Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.

The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

Two lawsuits related to Kyle Beach’s allegations that he was assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 were resolved in December.

Davidson made his first big move on Nov. 6, firing coach Jeremy Colliton and giving Derek King the job on an interim basis. Davidson said King has done a fantastic job and the former NHL forward will be considered for the opening.

“He’s getting a first-hand practical interview, just like I got in my role,” Davidson said, “and so that’s an advantage, and I think he’s doing very well in that position.”

The next big task for Davidson is making the most of the March 21 trade deadline. The Blackhawks traded their 2022 first-round pick to Columbus in the Seth Jones deal in July, and they would love to recoup that lost draft capital.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Calvin de Haan and forwards Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik are among the Blackhawks who could be on the move.

“We’ll just evaluate what’s available to us,” Davidson said. “I don’t think it’s any secret where we are in the standings, and so if there’s an opportunity to acquire some future talent and augment what we’ve got in our prospect pool or our draft asset pool, then we’ll explore that.”

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Vegas in division showdown

Vegas Golden Knights (30-21-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +103, Golden Knights -123; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on Vegas in a matchup of Pacific teams. The Ducks are 13-15-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim is 10th...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Eddie Olczyk
Person
Kyle Beach
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Scott Mellanby
The Associated Press

Nashville visits San Jose after Duchene’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (30-20-4, fourth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-24-6, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the San Jose Sharks after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 loss to the Kraken. The Sharks are 10-12-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages...
NHL
The Associated Press

Minnesota visits Buffalo after Hartman’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (32-17-3, third in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8, seventh in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +164, Wild -196; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Buffalo Sabres after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 victory over the Flyers. The Sabres are...
NHL
The Associated Press

Carolina faces Pittsburgh, seeks 4th straight home win

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-12-5, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -151, Penguins +128; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Pittsburgh aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Hurricanes are 19-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina is third in...
NHL
The Associated Press

New York hosts St. Louis in non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (32-15-6, second in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (20-23-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup. The Islanders are 10-11-4 at home. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.3 shots per game. The Blues are...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Stanley Cup#Ap#The Central Division
The Associated Press

Seattle visits Washington on 4-game road skid

Seattle Kraken (17-34-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (29-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Washington looking to break its four-game road slide. The Capitals are 13-11-5 at home. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov...
NHL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks visit the Flyers after overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8, seventh in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-28-10, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Philadelphia Flyers after the Blackhawks took down Edmonton 4-3 in overtime. The Flyers are 9-15-5 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Senators take on the Coyotes on 3-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (19-29-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-35-4, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Senators take on Arizona. The Coyotes are 8-20-1 at home. Arizona averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam...
NHL
The Associated Press

Red Wings visit the Lightning after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (24-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-12-6, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -369, Red Wings +286; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Carolina 4-3 in overtime. The Lightning are 20-9-3...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Colorado-Calgary matchup

Calgary Flames (32-14-7, first in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (40-11-4, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau, meet when Colorado and Calgary face off. Kadri is fifth in the NHL with 68 points and Gaudreau ranks sixth in the league with 68 points.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Takeaways From Kyle Davidson's Introductory Presser as Blackhawks GM

Podcast: Takeaways from Davidson's presser as Hawks GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from Kyle Davidson's introductory press conference as the permanent general manager. We also hear from Davidson on why he's going the "rebuild" route as opposed to a "retool." Plus, CEO Danny Wirtz on what he was looking for in a new GM.
NHL
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit DeRozan and the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks (38-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (39-24, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Chicago takes on Milwaukee. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 29.3 points per game.
NBA
NHL

Strength and skill helping Rasmussen contribute in Detroit's lineup

Detroit's versatile forward seeing hard work during offseasons paying off. At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Michael Rasmussen knows his size gives him a huge advantage in the NHL. Often looming over opposing defensemen, the Detroit Red Wings forward can take and initiate hard hits, use his frame to block shots and create space for his teammates.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Duncan Keith Makes Anticipated Return to Chicago

Blackhawks' Keith makes anticipated return to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Duncan Keith returned to the United Center on Thursday for the first time since being traded out of Chicago, where he spent his first 16 NHL seasons. It was a weird sight watching him warm up on the visiting end of the rink and sit on the opposing side of the bench.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

784K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy