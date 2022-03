Carly Pearce will forever be enshrined in Kentucky music history. The country starlet will be a part of the 2022 class to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. “Kentucky is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre,” shares the Kentucky native. "From straight-up sass of the Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn’s heartache, to the bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music. I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this fall.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO