ATLAS Becomes ATLAS Technology Group

 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (March 1, 2022)—ATLAS Technology Group is uniting four key service entities that serve the complex rehab and home medical equipment (HME) Industries. The company will make its national debut to the...

Seeking Alpha

Atlas Corp.: An Amalgam Of Global Solutions

Atlas deals with global shipping and mobile power solutions in a market slowly recovering from past problems. Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is a global asset manager and operator with headquarters in Hong Kong. The company is nearly 100 years old, after being formed in 1928 as a capital formation and management company. In its current form, Atlas came when Atlas Corp. and Seaspan Corporation merged at the end of 2019, following the acquisition of (APR) in a $750 million deal. The corporation now operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan Corp. and APR Energy. The company is invested in the global shipping industry and mobile power to different markets and industries through both subsidiaries.
Phys.org

ATLAS and CMS collaborations chase the invisible with the Higgs boson

The Higgs boson lives for an extremely short time before it transforms, or "decays," into other particles. It is through the detection of some of these decay products that the unique particle has first been—and continues to be—spotted in particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). But...
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
