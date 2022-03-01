ATLAS Becomes ATLAS Technology Group

Atlas deals with global shipping and mobile power solutions in a market slowly recovering from past problems. Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is a global asset manager and operator with headquarters in Hong Kong. The company is nearly 100 years old, after being formed in 1928 as a capital formation and management company. In its current form, Atlas came when Atlas Corp. and Seaspan Corporation merged at the end of 2019, following the acquisition of (APR) in a $750 million deal. The corporation now operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan Corp. and APR Energy. The company is invested in the global shipping industry and mobile power to different markets and industries through both subsidiaries.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO