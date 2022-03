(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Showcasing the ways in which NJ-born creations came to be the building blocks of today’s technology, Morven Museum & Garden is delighted to announce our upcoming new exhibition: Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey. Featuring historical artifacts pertinent to the many discoveries, products, and fields of work that comprised the Bell System in NJ, covering the inception of the telephone in the late 19th century to around 1984, when the Bell System monopoly divestiture created the seven “Baby Bells'' known as the Regional Bell Operating Companies, the show includes loans from the AT&T Archives and History Center, MIT Museum, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the Historical Society of Princeton, Monmouth County Historical Association, Telesat Canada, and other private lenders.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO