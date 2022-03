In this new (penniless) stage in the development of sports media, where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few (ESPN and, um, ESPN) and the rest of us do regular dives into the couch looking for nickels, the sad truth is that few outlets can afford to park reporters in Indianapolis for the full extent of the combine. Instead, we generally head down there for a day or two when the Browns executives talk, and then scurry back and report on the rest using video and statistics.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO