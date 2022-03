Excessive sodium intake has long been recognized as a risk factor for hypertension. The first step to preventing hypertension is to accurately calculate one's sodium intake. Because approximately 93% of dietary sodium is excreted in the urine [1], 24-h urine collections can be used to determine real-time sodium intake. However, due to the substantial day-to-day variation in dietary sodium intake, it is difficult to obtain an accurate estimate of the usual sodium intake from a single 24-h urine collection. Therefore, repetitive sampling may be necessary to accurately estimate sodium intake [2], but it is inefficient and time-consuming for primary prevention.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO