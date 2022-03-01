ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Late April Blizzard Possible in Iowa, Farmer’s Almanac Says

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Dublin, NH) As we start the month of March, many Iowans are looking ahead to spring. Despite this week’s unseasonably warm weather, a prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac indicates winter will be holding on a little longer. Managing editor Sandi Duncan says we shouldn’t expect to be sporting shorts and t-shirts anytime soon, but overall it doesn’t look too extreme. But Duncan says to keep those boots and snow shovels handy as there is the possibility of a blizzard late in April, adding that “Mother Nature might throw us all a curveball.” The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting that once spring-like temperatures do settle in, it’s likely to be slightly warmer than normal here in the Midwest.

Western Iowa Today

Snow Follows Tornadoes in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) – Response to the tornadoes that struck Iowa over the weekend is being hampered by snowfall this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for roughly half the state, south, and east of a line from Council Bluffs to Clayton County in the northeast. The advisory includes Madison County, which is still reeling from the E-F-three tornado that killed six people and destroyed or damaged more than 52 homes.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Winterset/Newton Tornado rated EF-4

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says the Winterset/Newton Tornado on Saturday is rated an EF-4 (170mph). The path of the tornado was 69.5 miles with max width at 800 yards. The Weather Service says this is the first EF-4 tornado in Iowa since October 4th, 2013...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Farm Groups’ Opposition Delays New Iowa Rules On Livestock Care

(Des Moines, IA) — Opposition from farm groups has delayed the implementation of new Iowa rules on livestock care. The new rule would have required veterinarians to examine animals that they are prescribing drugs for – or, at least visit the site where the animals are being raised once a year. The new rules were supposed to go into effect April 1st. Now, the Legislature’s Administration Rules Review Committee has voted to delay implementation for 70 days.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winter Weather Advisory

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southwest Iowa until 8:00 a.m. this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up one inch may cause slippery road conditions and could impact this morning’s commute. Light to moderate snow will continue across central and southern...
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Update: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado. Family members said two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandparents’ home Saturday near rural Winterset. Four other family members were hurt but survived. The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, when the tornado hit. Two others killed in the tornado lived just down the street.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Votes To Expand Safe Haven Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to expand the “Safe Haven” law adopted two decades ago after a 17-year old who hid her pregnancy killed her baby. The current “Safe Haven” law allows a parent to leave an infant at a health care facility 30 days after birth and the parent will not be charged with abandonment. The House bill would expand that time frame to 90 days. Iowa is among 23 states that currently have a 30-day time frame.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Madison County Tornado Kills 6 Injures 4

(Winterset) A large tornado damaged homes, outbuildings, trees, and downed powerlines in Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Trained weather spotters reported a tornado on the ground at around 4:35 p.m., two-miles southwest of Winterset. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala confirmed four adults and two children under five were...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Slight Chance for Severe Weather Today in Southwest Iowa

(Des Moines) The Storm Prediction Center continues to list almost the entire state of Iowa under a slight risk for severe weather today. Andrew Ansorge with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and a few thunderstorms may appear later on this morning. He says the stronger storms are expected to move through southwest Iowa mid to late afternoon. “The greatest threat for severe weather in southwest Iowa will be at around 3:00 p.m., ” stated Ansorge. “We’re expecting a broken line of thunderstorms, and tornadoes, damaging winds gusts, and hail will all be possible as this storm moves east across Iowa.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s deer harvest dips slightly, but stays above 100,000

(Area) The Iowa DNR held a series of public meetings in late February to go over harvest data on hunting seasons. The deer harvest in the state showed a slight decline. “Things look pretty steady out there when you only go down by six percent and we were within that range that the biologist wants our harvest to be. That being between 100,000 and 120,000 deer. All in all, a pretty successful white tail deer season last year.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Forecast for Saturday in Southwest Iowa

(Des Moines) The Storm Prediction Center lists almost the entire state of Iowa under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday. Alex Krull with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning. He says the initial development will be heavy rain. Krull doesn’t expect the severe weather to ramp until Saturday afternoon. “More development is expected Saturday afternoon in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa,” said Krull. “These storms on Saturday afternoon could turn severe. There’s a threat of damaging winds, hail, and a conditional threat for the forming of tornadoes.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Passengers Held On Plane From North Carolina For 2 Hours After Landing

(Des Moines, IA) — Passengers on a plane from North Carolina say they were allowed to get off for two hours after landing at Des Moines International Airport. W-H-O Television reports the plane from Charlotte touched down at 12:30 a-m Monday. An overnight snowfall was blamed for the delay. Passengers were getting frustrated saying their families were sitting in cars on a cold winter night while all were “held hostage by this ground crew.” Another passenger offered praise for staff members who passed out food and drink and helped those stuck on the plane get comfortable.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Seafood Supply Concerns for Lent

(NAFB) Supply chain issues appear to be everywhere in agriculture, and that also holds true in the seafood business. Will there be enough fish to go around during Lent? Dixon says seafood processors had similar supply limiting covid issues that beef and pork plants also experienced. Dixon says there’s a...
AGRICULTURE
Weather
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Tornado Watch issued for Southwest Iowa

(Area) The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. for all of Southwest Iowa. Forecasters say there is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight in southwest Iowa. A few tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will likely occur in portions of Iowa, and northern Missouri.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Tornado causes damage in Madison County

(Winterset) A large tornado damaged homes, outbuildings, trees, and downed powerlines in Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Trained weather spotters reported a tornado on the ground at around 4:35 p.m. two-miles southwest of Winterset. The National Weather Service in Des Moines told KSOM/KS95 News the tornado damaged homes, outbuildings, and...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Business Council Praises Signing of Tax Cuts

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Business Council has released its Competitive Dashboard for 2022, perspectives from executives at Iowa’s 22 largest companies on how the state is competing in the national marketplace. It shows economic growth remaining mostly steady but points out that the state’s population growth does not meet businesses’ needs for growth. Council chairman Tim Yaggi, president and C-E-O of Pella Corporation, applauds state lawmakers and the governor for the latest tax reforms, which he says should make Iowa a “much more attractive” place to potentially relocate businesses and attract new talent. On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill which will flatten Iowa’s personal income tax rate to three-point-nine percent by 2026.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Cashless” Sports Betting Heads to Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — Casinos in Iowa would be able to offer its customers “cashless” wagering on sporting events under a bill on its way to the State Senate. The House passed the bill 71-to-28 on Wednesday. If it becomes law, casino customers with digital wallets on their smartphones would be able to place bets on all sorts of sporting events, including e-sports events where the contestants are playing video games against each other. Wagering on such events as the N-F-L draft would also be allowed. Representative Chris Hall, a Democrat, says he’s supported Iowa’s gambling industry in the past — including the casino in his hometown of Sioux City — but cashless wagering may be a step too far after the explosion of sports betting. He voted “no.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City man pleads not guilty in Capitol riot case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man facing four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has pleaded not guilty. Kenneth Rader of Sioux City appeared in a video hearing on Friday before Judge Royce Lamberth to face charges he knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Rader remains free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for May 10. He was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

