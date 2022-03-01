Late April Blizzard Possible in Iowa, Farmer’s Almanac Says

(Dublin, NH) As we start the month of March, many Iowans are looking ahead to spring. Despite this week’s unseasonably warm weather, a prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac indicates winter will be holding on a little longer. Managing editor Sandi Duncan says we shouldn’t expect to be sporting shorts and t-shirts anytime soon, but overall it doesn’t look too extreme. But Duncan says to keep those boots and snow shovels handy as there is the possibility of a blizzard late in April, adding that “Mother Nature might throw us all a curveball.” The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting that once spring-like temperatures do settle in, it’s likely to be slightly warmer than normal here in the Midwest.