“We need to immediately move beyond ‘thoughts and prayers’ and start to concentrate on what practical help can be given to our membership and community,” European Film Academy chair and board member of the International Coalition for Film makers at Risk, Mike Downey, told Variety. “It’s too early to know how best to assist, but we are monitoring the situation as it unfolds and in discussion with partners and members closer to the border in Poland, and working out what is the best form of response and assistance based on knowledge on the ground.”

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO