What first made me think that Paolo Martorano just might be a tailor of particular interest was that he listens. This might not mean much to those of you who aren't familiar with the domain and idiosyncrasies of bespoke menswear, but for aficionados, communication is half the battle of getting what you want in the realm of the needlecrafts—and I choose that term carefully. The truth is, you can talk to a tailor until you're peacock blue in the face about how you want your garment made, going into minute details about widths...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO