Pasadena, CA

ERG To Demonstrate ‘High Surface Area’ Open-Cell Foam Aerospace Material At Aeromat 2022

By ERG Aerospace
 3 days ago

Sparks, NV – ERG Materials and Aerospace is exhibiting at AeroMat 2022 in Pasadena, CA March 15th- 17th, 2022. Company representatives will show samples and answer questions about their Duocel® foam material—a lightweight, rigid, and customizable open cell foam material with solid ligaments. Duocel® foam samples...

