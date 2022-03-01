Crook County girls basketball set to challenge for a title

With one game remaining in the Intermountain conference season, the Cowgirls have wrapped up second place in the conference

The Crook County Cowgirl basketball team is going to the state playoffs.

With one game remaining in the Intermountain conference season, the Cowgirls have wrapped up second place in the conference. The team sports a 19-3 record and a 7-2 conference record, one of the best records in school history.

The Cowgirls should finish the season ranked either second or third in the OSAA Class 5A power rankings. As a result the team is guaranteed a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.

It will be the first time the Cowgirls have been in the state playoffs since the 2011-2012 season, when the Cowgirls lost 64-38 at Mazama in the first round of the playoffs. Crook County has not been to the state tournament in Gill Coliseum since 2011, when the team defeated Central in the first round of the tournament, then lost to Henley and Mazama at the state tournament.

The Cowgirls three losses this season have all come to ranked teams, and have all been close games. In December, the team lost 38-31 to Philomath in the championship round of the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament. Philomath is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

The Cowgirls remaining two loses have both come during the league season, a 35-33 loss at 14th-ranked Redmond and a 25-33 loss to sixth-ranked Ridgeview. Crook County had defeated Ridgeview twice earlier in the season, and has also defeated Redmond twice this year.

Crook County has relied on their defense all season. The Cowgirls average just over 45 points a game this year, while holding opponents to just 36 points a game. That total makes the Cowgirls one of the top five defensive teams in the Class 5A ranks.

Three players have done most of the Cowgirl scoring damage this year. Seniors Emma Bales and Grace Brooks have provided an inside presence for the Cowgirls, while Brooks has also provided an outside scoring punch. Junior Katelynn Weaver is averaging double figures in scoring, while also directing the team's offense.

Although the remainder of the team does not score a lot of points, that does not mean that they have not had a big impact on the season. Senior McCall Woodward and junior McKenzie Jonas have been given responsibility for shutting down the leading scorers on Cowgirl opponents all season. Both players have been extremely effective defensively and have also scored the ability to score from behind the three-point line when needed.

Seniors Josie Kasberger and Lauren Papke have both come off the bench for the Cowgirls this year and have both shown the ability to play tough defense as well as to score when necessary.

The remainder of the Cowgirl roster includes seniors Natalie Fischer and Meredith Cooper, junior Abby Barker, sophomore Kaylyn Fildes and freshman Chloe McKenzie.

Crook County's will play a yet to be named opponent at home on Saturday, March 5. Should Crook County finish the season in second place in the power rankings, their most likely opponent would be Hillsboro, who are currently ranked 17th in the power rankings with a 12-8 overall record and a 7-5 record and fourth place in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

If the Cowgirls finish in third place in the power rankings, their most likely opponent is either 15th-ranked Thurston or 16th-ranked Central. Thurston has a 10-10 overall record and a 7-7 record in the Midwestern conference where they are currently in fifth place. Meanwhile, Central plays in the Mid-Willamette conference where they are in sixth place with a 9-13 overall record and a 6-8 league mark.

This year's Class 5A field is one of the deepest in recent memory.

Willamette has been in first place in the OSAA power rankings for most of the season with a 23-1 overall record and a 15-0 league record. They have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed. Their lone loss came to Class 6A South Medford.

Crook County and Silverton have traded the second and third rankings all season. Silverton will be a formidable opponent no matter who they face in the playoffs. They have a 17-4 overall record and are 11-2 in league.

Other teams to watch for include fourth-ranked Crater, 18-5, 11-3, fifth-ranked Corvallis, 17-6, 11-3, sixth-ranked Ridgeview, 17-6, 9-1, seventh-ranked Wilsonville, 17-6, 11-1, eighth-ranked Springfield, 16-7, 10-4, ninth-ranked Crescent Valley, 17-6, 12-2, and 10th ranked West Albany, 16-7, 11-4.

The top eight teams in the final OSAA power rankings will host home games in the first round.

Although the Intermountain Conference has finished their league season, most other leagues still have games remaining, and the rankings do not actually freeze until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

