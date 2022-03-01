ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County girls basketball gears up for playoffs

By Lon Austin
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Crook County High School Cowgirls hoops roll through The Dalles on senior night

The Crook County Cowgirls didn't let a one-day delay in their scheduled game with The Dalles change the outcome.

Playing in front of the largest crowd of the year, on senior night, the Cowgirls led wire to wire Wednesday, Feb. 23 as they rolled to a 51-28 victory over the Riverhawks in the final game of the regular season.

In honor of senior night, Crook County started five seniors, and with Emma Bales leading the way, the team rolled out to a quick 10-2 lead.

"It feels really good because we all did it as a family," Bales said of the win. "I loved starting with just seniors. Those are the people I have played with since fourth grade and the ones that have grown with me and it was just like playing in fourth grade again."

With four minutes remaining in the first quarter, head coach Bob Boback pulled all five seniors and put in his underclassmen. Crook County struggled to score the remainder of the quarter as the Riverhawks pulled to within four at 11-7.

With Crook County's starting seniors back in the game to start the second quarter, The Dalles continued on their run, eventually pulling to within a point at 13-12. However, that was as close as the Riverhawks would get.

The Dalles scored just two more points in the second quarter as the Cowgirls ran out to a 21-14 halftime lead.

The second half was all Crook County. The Cowgirls outscored The Dalles 16-4 in the third period to forge a 40-18 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Crook County started to pull their seniors and by five minutes remaining had emptied their bench.

"It feels pretty good," said senior Natalie Fischer, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter to score three points. "I can't believe that we made it this far. It's surreal. It's totally amazing. I'm just so happy and blessed to be part of this team. I'm speechless, seeing where we've been from freshman year to now. I want to thank Crook County High School for letting me play. It's been a great year and I'm so happy."

"It was very important that everyone got to play," Bales said. "Those people put in the time and the work and now they are letting it show."

In the end, all but one Cowgirl scored as Crook County solidified their place as one of the top teams in the state.

"Everybody got to play," head coach Bob Boback said. "The seniors got to play together. The underclassmen got to play together. The girls that haven't got much playing time all year long got to play most of the fourth quarter. So, I thought it was just a perfect way to end the regular season."

Bales led a balanced Crook County attack with 10 points, while Katelynn Weaver added eight, Grace Brooks seven, Lauren Papke six, Kaylyn Fildes six and McCall Woodward five.

The Dalles was led by Sydney Newby with seven points, while Keliani Crichton-Tunai, Lillian Schatz and Despina Seufalemua each scored five.

With the loss, the Riverhawks ended their season with a 4-16 overall record and a 2-8 league mark.

Crook County will host a first-round playoff game that is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 5. Game time is yet to be determined. Most likely opponents are Hillsboro, Thurston, or Central.

"We have to be ready," Boback said of postseason play. "It's going to be nice to have a little bit of a break. We played our best games after a 10-day break in December and now we are getting a 10-day break, so hopefully we will be fresh and ready to go."

"The goal is to win state," Bales said. "But more than anything, I just want us to stay as a family and finish the season as a family no matter what."

Crook County 51, The Dalles 28

at Crook County

The Dalles 7 7 4 10 â€“ 28

Crook County 11 13 16 11 â€“ 51

The Dalles â€“ Sydney Newby 7, Ke Crichton-Tunai 5, Schatz 5, Seufalemua 5, Brock 2, Muzechenko 2, Hoylman 2, Robledo, LeBreton, Ka Crechton-Tunai. Totals: 12 2-3 28.

Crook County â€“ Emma Bales 10, Weaver 8, Brooks 7, Papke 6, Fildes 6, Woodward 5, Fischer 3, Kasberger 3, Barker 2, Jonas 1, McKinzie, Cooper. Totals: 18 12-20 51.

Three-point goals â€“ The Dalles: Hoylman, Seufalemua. Crook County: Papke 2, Woodward.

West Linn Tidings

Oregon City steps up to win first OHSET meet of 2022

Lake Oswego, Wilsonville and West Linn competitors also win events at McMinnville.*This story has been corrected. The Oregon City equestrian team started its 2022 season with a bang. The Pioneers posted a huge win in the first Oregon High School Equestrian Team event of the season, winning the Tri-River Valley District competition with 849 points while Molalla was second at 696 and Colton third at 409. The event was held February 17-20 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The complete team scoring was: Oregon City 849, Molalla 696, Colton 409, Lake Oswego 401, Wilsonville 365, Lakeridge 246, West...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

No. 10 Ida B. Wells girls basketball stonewalls No. 23 McMinnville

The Guardians gave up only 16 points to advance past the Grizzlies and into the second of the Class 6A state tournament. The game itself wasn't the prettiest, but when it's March, all that matters is the final score. No. 10 seed Ida B. Wells girls basketball was on the winning side of the final with a 35-16 victory over No. 23 McMinnville in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. While the Guardians had 11 turnovers themselves, they forced the Grizzlies into 20 turnovers and dominated on the defensive end, which turned into some key offensive points...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Barlow girls hoops lean on defense for first-round playoffs win

Kennedie Shuler scores 17; Bruins knock down shots late to secure 46-36 win over South EugeneAs the offense floundered in the face of a zone, Barlow girls basketball leaned on its defense in an opening round playoff match that ended tighter than expected. Led by a pair of smothering senior guards — Lindsay Barden and Melanie Hiu, who was back on the court after being out a month with an illness — the Bruins were able to maintain their tenuous lead through multiple scoring droughts and contain South Eugene's dangerous backcourt duo thanks to discipline on defense. "Defense...
HIGH SCHOOL
