Since its portrayal in the eponymous and infamous 1970s-era soap opera, Dallas has seen an incredible amount of change. The home of Neiman Marcus, the legendary State Fair of Texas, and America's Team, the Big D also boasts a thriving and diverse culinary scene that can sometimes fly under the national radar. This guide will help you get to the heart of Dallas' unique culinary identity.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO