Is ‘This Is Us’ on Tonight? Schedule, ‘This Is Us’ Return Date Info

By Josh Sorokach
 6 days ago
Last week, we were treated to an all-new episode of This Is Us. Can we make it two in a row? Spoiler alert… nope!

The good news? There’s a relatively new This Is Us video titled Make This Moment Last: The Final Chapter Fan Event available to stream on NBC’s YouTube page. The bad news? This Is Us is once again postponed. If you’re looking to start a new show while you wait for the next episode, Decider highly suggests The Afterparty (Apple TV+), Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max), and Parenthood (Hulu/Peacock). Or, you know, you can just rewatch old episodes of This Is Us. There’s no wrong way to stream.

Is This Is Us on tonight? When does This Is Us return with new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS THIS IS US ON TONIGHT?

Nope. This week’s This Is Us will be postponed due to the State of the Union.

WHEN DOES THIS IS US RETURN WITH NEW EPISODES?

Next week! This Is Us Season 6, Episode 7 (“Taboo”) airs Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

THIS IS US SEASON 6 LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch This Is Us live on the NBC website or NBC app (available on iOS, Roku, Amazon, Android, and more). You can also stream the series live with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers NBC, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV (in select markets), and DIRECTV STREAM.

WHEN WILL THIS IS US SEASON 6, EPISODE 7 BE ON HULU?

Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on Hulu.

THIS IS US SEASON 6 STREAMING INFO:

  • Hulu: Every This Is Us episode is currently streaming on Hulu.
  • Peacock: The first five episodes of Season 6 are now streaming on Peacock.
  • Netflix: This Is Us isn’t available on Netflix.

The first six episodes of the final season are also available to stream on NBC.com and the NBC app.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

