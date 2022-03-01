What is ‘The Adam Project’ on Netflix? Plot, Cast, and Release Date for the Ryan Reynolds Movie

If you could travel back in time and meet your younger self, what would you say?

That’s the question Ryan Reynolds‘ character is faced with in The Adam Project, the new sci-fi movie coming to Netflix this week.

The Adam Project screenplay was written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, and the movie was directed by Shawn Levy, who is best known as an executive producer and director on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. If The Adam Project is anywhere near as popular as the Upside Down was for the streaming service, then it’s sure to be a win for Netflix.

But you might want to know something about the movie before you tune in, and Netflix has been sparse on the details thus far. Never fear, because Decider is here to help.

Here’s what we know so far about The Adam Project plot, release date, cast, and more.

WHAT IS THE ADAM PROJECT ON NETFLIX ABOUT?

The Adam Project is an upcoming sci-fi adventure movie set to release on Netflix on March 11. The film tells the story of a man named Adam who travels back in time and teams up with his 11-year-old self in order to save the planet. Basically, time travel never should have been invented, and everything is falling apart in the future. Adam hopes to travel back in time to 2018 to prevent his own father from inventing time travel, but he mistakenly ends up in 2022, faced off with his 11-year-old self.

If you try to think about the logistics of a time travel plot for too long, you’re likely to end up with a headache. All you really need to know is that The Adam Project is a family-friendly sci-fi adventure flick reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s movies for kids like Star Wars and E.T. Shawn Levy’s Gen X nostalgia strikes again! The Adam Project reviews are not yet available, but we have a feeling young Netflix users will happily go along for the ride.

WHO IS IN THE ADAM PROJECT CAST?

Ryan Reynolds stars in the main role as “Adult Adam,” while newcomer Walker Scobell plays the young version of Adam. Other members of The Adam Project cast include Jennifer Garner as Adam’s mother, Mark Ruffalo as Adam’s father, Zoe Saldaña as Adam’s wife, and Catherine Keener as the villain of the story.

WHEN IS THE ADAM PROJECT RELEASE DATE ON NETFLIX?

The Adam Project will begin streaming globally on Netflix on Friday, March 11, 2022.

IS THERE AN ADAM PROJECT TRAILER?

You can watch The Adam Project trailer. See if you can count the Star Wars allusions!