NBA: Watch Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's incredible 52-point performance

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 NBA season thus far, and Anthony Davis’ lack of availability has had a lot to do with that. So far this season, Davis has played in just 37 games. He is currently out of the team’s lineup due to a foot sprain.
NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
Allen Iverson was one of the most polarizing players in the NBA during his active days. The Philadelphia 76ers had a strong personality and wasn't shy to show it, which more often than not didn't sit well with the league executives, especially former commissioner David Stern. AI was a big-time...
Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
It’s NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday today and you’d better believe that the Hall of Fame center is getting some incredible gifts to mark the occasion. This past Friday, Shaq showed off a special gift that his friends from Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports. It was a brand new car. But not just any new car: It was a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat.
In his 19th season in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become something of a polarizing figure. But instead of letting the negative energy get to him, he has found a way to let his haters become his biggest motivators. While some deride James because he has...
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Basketball legend Charles Barkley is not someone who tends to mince words. Thursday night, Charles decided that he’s seen enough of one NBA team and he doesn’t want to see them play anymore on TNT. The Inside the NBA host seemed despondent while host Ernie Johnson was discussing...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore. Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea. Frye...
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
Russell Westbrook is a player that has often been criticized this season. He has been unable to find his rhythm with the Los Angeles Lakers, and many fans and analysts that cover the team have criticized him for his inefficient and turnover-heavy playstyle. There have been previous suggestions by some...
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rickie Fowler doesn’t have a plan in place. He’s going to play it by ear, as the cliché goes: practice, play golf, watch his phone and, yes, maybe even watch some golf. But it won’t be easy. “It’ll suck,” Fowler admitted when...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
