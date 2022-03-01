ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA: Watch Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's incredible 52-point performance

BBC
 6 days ago

Watch Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's explosive dunk and...

www.bbc.co.uk

CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
Ja Morant
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
#The San Antonio Spurs
The Spun

Look: Shaq’s 50th Birthday Present Is Going Viral

It’s NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday today and you’d better believe that the Hall of Fame center is getting some incredible gifts to mark the occasion. This past Friday, Shaq showed off a special gift that his friends from Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports. It was a brand new car. But not just any new car: It was a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley demands TNT stop showing 1 NBA team

Basketball legend Charles Barkley is not someone who tends to mince words. Thursday night, Charles decided that he’s seen enough of one NBA team and he doesn’t want to see them play anymore on TNT. The Inside the NBA host seemed despondent while host Ernie Johnson was discussing...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Blasted For Saying James Harden Has ‘Fried Chicken Grease, Watermelon’ In His Beard

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
NBA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL

