Zimmer Biomet completes spinoff of former dental and spine business ZimVie

We believe the Dental and Spine segment spinoff could increase improve margins for the company in 2022. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) operates in the Healthcare Equipment Industry and focuses on the Orthopedic market. The company is spinning off its Dental and Spine segment. We analyzed the cost advantages Zimmer Biomet may experience because of the spinoff from 2022 onwards. Furthermore, 82.58% of the company's revenue in 2021 was obtained from the Americas and EMEA region. We examined the company's potential to grow in both these regions based on the growth in the ageing population across both these regions. Next, we observed the company's market share declining by 0.32 percentage points in the past 5 years. We analyzed possible reasons for this change by comparing its R&D as a percentage of revenue with its peers over the past decade, along with a qualitative comparison of customer ratings. Overall, we valued Zimmer Biomet using a DCF model based on an industry average EV/EBITDA of 20.76x.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO