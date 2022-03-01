20% of girls with type 2 diabetes have PCOS, meta-analysis finds

Post written by: Maria Fasolino, Gregory W. Schwartz, and Golnaz Vahedi. American medical students have been taught for decades that “when you hear hoofbeats, think of horses, not zebras,” which was coined in the 1940s by Dr. Theodore Woodward. This aphorism is a variation of Occam’s razor, which is a principle that gives preference to simpler hypotheses over the more complex. And thus, this phrase encourages medical trainees to first entertain diagnoses that are simpler or more common, and thus more likely, over those that are more complicated or rare, and thus less probable – which is in reference to the fact that in the United States, horses are more commonplace than zebras. That said, although rare, “medical zebras” do exist, and if sufficient evidence is gathered and a black and white striped pattern is metaphorically emerging, a rare disease or condition may be the appropriate diagnosis.

