20% of girls with type 2 diabetes have PCOS, meta-analysis finds

By Kalie VanDewater
healio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately one in five girls with type 2 diabetes have polycystic ovary syndrome, according to findings of a meta-analysis in JAMA Network Open. “PCOS is a complex endocrine disorder that occurs in 1.14% to 11.04% of adolescent girls globally,” Milena Cioana, BHSc, of the department of pediatrics at McMaster University and...

www.healio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Mellitus#Meta Analysis#Jama Network Open#Mcmaster University#Ci#Indian
