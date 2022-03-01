ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Lent At Holy Spirit

Cover picture for the articleLike everyone else, the Church of the Holy Spirit on Gould Street in Verona continues to bend and twist with the pandemic mandates and needs of our community. With restrictions easing, Holy Spirit has announced its Lenten worship and programs, which includes both in-person and online options. “Since March...

9&10 News

Lent to Begin on Ash Wednesday

Maybe you’ve heard, but today is Fat Tuesday, which makes tomorrow Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. For many Christians, Lent is a period for fasting and preparation for Easter in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting before starting his ministry. For many, Lent is a time for...
RELIGION
WBKO

Holy Spirit Catholic Church celebrates Ash Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten Season for many. Ash Wednesday takes place about 46 days before Easter Sunday. The ashes symbolize the dust from which we were made. Father Randy Howard with Holy Spirit Catholic Church spoke on what lent signifies. “We do...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Telegraph

Lent begins in the Riverbend

ALTON - Thousands marked the start of Lent Wednesday with traditional services connected to Ash Wednesday. Also known as the Day of Ashes, the annual event is a day of repentance for Christians worldwide.  At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Father Paul Nguyen applied ash crosses to the foreheads of students and adults from nearby St. Mary's School Wednesday. Nguyen addressed the children on their level, since they made up most of the 10 a.m. Mass. He reminded them that Ash Wednesday marks about six weeks to Easter and the beginning of the Lenten season.
ALTON, IL
Maui News

Something sweet before lent

FIRST PHOTO: Rosie Wittler carries a tray of malasadas to the fryer during the Tuesday evening rush at Home Maid Bakery in Wailuku. The bakery is always bustling on Fat Tuesday as locals line up for boxes of the hot, fresh donuts before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Manager Amy Kozuki said the goal every year is to sell 1,000 dozen and that the bakery had already sold about 500 dozen by midday. With the pandemic and the morning rain, Kozuki said she wasn’t sure many people would come out, “but then when I saw people still supporting us, a local business, I was super happy, and all the workers were really happy. We’re looking forward to the Fat Tuesday that once a year people will come and get all the malasadas.” Like many businesses, the bakery has lost workers over the past two years, going from about 60 before the pandemic to 40-50 now, but Kozuki said things have been improving and that orders from hotels and restaurants are going up.
WAILUKU, HI
