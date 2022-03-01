Lent At Holy Spirit

FIRST PHOTO: Rosie Wittler carries a tray of malasadas to the fryer during the Tuesday evening rush at Home Maid Bakery in Wailuku. The bakery is always bustling on Fat Tuesday as locals line up for boxes of the hot, fresh donuts before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Manager Amy Kozuki said the goal every year is to sell 1,000 dozen and that the bakery had already sold about 500 dozen by midday. With the pandemic and the morning rain, Kozuki said she wasn’t sure many people would come out, “but then when I saw people still supporting us, a local business, I was super happy, and all the workers were really happy. We’re looking forward to the Fat Tuesday that once a year people will come and get all the malasadas.” Like many businesses, the bakery has lost workers over the past two years, going from about 60 before the pandemic to 40-50 now, but Kozuki said things have been improving and that orders from hotels and restaurants are going up.

