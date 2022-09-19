ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best RTX 3080 PC deals in September 2022

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Halfway through September and we're seeing some of the best RTX 3080 PC deals in recent memory. As far as high-end Ampere rigs are concerned, it's now commonplace to find machines well under the $2,000 mark. This is especially true when considering that the latest generation of Nvidia's GPUs are right around the corner! We're rounding up all the greatest options to suit power users below.

The cheapest RTX 3080 PC deal we've been able to find is the Alienware Aurora R10, featuring a Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, for $1,899.99 (was $2,820) at Dell has you covered. This is one of the cheapest RTX 3080 PCs that we've seen recently. You're getting the brand's premium chassis and current-generation Ryzen CPU, at least for the start of the month, all at a very competitive price.

An RTX 3080 PC deal can net you one of the best gaming PCs for considerably less. Even close to two years after the high-end Ampere GPU launched, we're still seeing prebuilt rigs, and RTX 3080 stock as a whole, retaining value. This way, you're getting the best prices on machines ready for the latest games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jilHy_0eSSGTTi00

Save on Alienware RTX 3080 PCs at Dell
Fortunately, you can save some cash on our favorite gaming PC featuring the RTX 3080 (both Intel and Ryzen configurations). It's a great way to get into high-end PC gaming with the reliable build quality and a small enough form factor for desks and home entertainment system setups.

Best RTX 3080 PC deals in September 2022

RTX 3080 PC deals - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We8rh_0eSSGTTi00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $2,820 $1,899.99 at Dell
Save $920 - This mammoth saving on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 actually makes this high-end model one of the cheapest RTX 3080 PCs on the market right now! This is one of our favorite machines, so we can vouch for the quality here. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQCFw_0eSSGTTi00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | $2,300 $1,949.99 at Best Buy
This is an excellent price on the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme. You're getting the ultrafast Ryzen 9 CPU here combined with the company's excellent build quality. We rarely see this processor in rigs of this price range. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNqUC_0eSSGTTi00

Aorus Model X | $1,800 $1,750 at Newegg
Although this isn't a huge RTX 3080 PC deal, this model was selling at nearly twice this rate before the new, far cheaper, MSRP was enforced earlier this week. A particular highlight goes to a large amount of high-speed storage. Features: Intel Core i9-11900K, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 3TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWzSK_0eSSGTTi00

Skytech Prism II | $2,200 $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - This is an excellent price on the Skytech Prism II which is running all the latest hardware inside a very attractive package for a competitive rate. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5eJ0_0eSSGTTi00

CLX SET | $2,760 $2,249.99 at Best Buy
Save $510 - The CLX SET machine is outstanding value for money at just over the $2,200 mark. It's worth remembering that CLX is one of the higher-end boutique brands with a price tag to match, so this discount is certainly appreciated. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5900X, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtnz4_0eSSGTTi00

ABS Gladiator | $2,900 $2,229.99 at Newegg
Save $600 - This is one of the more aggressively priced ABS Gladiator builds running the RTX 3080. There's well over $600 off the asking price as well. Features: Intel Core i9-11900KF, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

UK RTX 3080 PC deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oj2fr_0eSSGTTi00

Vibox III-105 | £1,559.95 at Amazon
Although not an RTX 3080 PC, the Vibox III-105 is amazing value for money when you consider that it's still a rarity to find machines of this spec selling at under the £1,600 mark. Given how turbulent pricing histories are on rigs like this, we don't recommend waiting too long for the tides to change. Features: Intel Core i7-10700F, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG14g_0eSSGTTi00

Vibox VII-47 | £1,769.95 at Amazon
This is a great rate for the Vibox VII-47 and a great machine all around for the money. We think this RTX 3080 is certainly worthy of your time and attention. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 2TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LR8DY_0eSSGTTi00

OcUK Gaming Gallium | £2,500 £1,799.99 at Overclockers UK
Save £500 - This is the starting price for the OcUK Gaming Gallium build which comes shipped with respectable hardware as standard. You have the option to spec the build to order at an additional cost should you desire a faster CPU, more RAM, etc. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30 series in all its various forms.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 prices | RTX 3080 Ti prices | RTX 3090 prices | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop | RTX 3060 laptop | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3090 PC

Upgrade the rest of your setup with the best gaming chairs , best gaming desks , and best gaming monitors .

While there are a lot of companies that make performance and gaming-centric smartphones, such as nubia, Black Shark, and others, the first company that comes to our mind when talking about gaming smartphones is Asus. Asus ROG Phones offer some of the best-in-class features required for smartphone gaming, and the company, earlier this week, introduced its latest gaming smartphone called ROG Phone 6D.
