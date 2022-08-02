Now that we have entered August we are seeing some of the best RTX 3080 PC deals in both the US and UK this year. Prices have dropped down to record low prices on some of these great machines. If you've been waiting for the right moment to pick up a new machine then its time to act fast.

The cheapest RTX 3080 PC deal we've been able to find is the Alienware Aurora R10 for only $1,672.98 (was $1,790) . This is one of the cheapest RTX 3080 PCs that we've seen in some time, featuring a Ryzen 9 CPU, whereas Ryzen 7s are far more common in this price range. In the UK, we've found the Vibox VII-47 for £1,774.95 (was £1,900) that comes with a 12th gen i7 CPU and 32GB RAM.

For those interested in portable power, we're also rounding up the best RTX 3080 laptop deals as well. We're seeing some of the more competitive rates on some of the best gaming laptops that money can buy, so don't delay if you've had your eye on a portable powerhouse. Alternatively, hunt for GPUs for less with the best cheap graphics card deals , too.

Save on Alienware RTX 3080 PCs at Dell

Fortunately, you can save some cash on our favorite gaming PC featuring the RTX 3080 (both Intel and Ryzen configurations). It's a great way to get into high-end PC gaming with the reliable build quality and a small enough form factor for desks and home entertainment system setups.

Best RTX 3080 PC deals in August 2022

RTX 3080 PC deals - US

Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,672.98 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest RTX 3080 PCs that we've ever seen, as this Ryzen 7-powered PC comes in at well under the $1,700 mark. Simply put, we don't see many machines selling at this price. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

View Deal

CLX SET | $2,330 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $430 - The CLX SET machine is outstanding value for money at just over the $2,000 mark. It's worth remembering that CLX is one of the higher-end boutique brands with a price tag to match, so this discount is certainly appreciated. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

View Deal

Acer Predator Orion 5000 | $2,300 $2,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a stellar rate on the latest Acer Predator Orion 5000 machine at a very competitive price. You're getting amazing build quality of this machine, as well as the latest 12th Gen i7 processor, DDR5 memory, and a superfast Gen 4.0 drive. Features: Intel Core i7-12700, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

View Deal

CUK Continuum Micro Gamer | $2,200 $2,099.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is the cheapest price that we're able to verify on the CUK Continuum Micro Gamer, and an overall stellar offer for the high-end machine of this spec. You're getting double the RAM than what is seen at this rate. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD.

View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Though not a deal, the biggest strength of this CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme build is the addition of the super powerful Ryzen 9 5900X processor. We rarely see this processor in rigs of this price range. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

View Deal

ABS Legend (RTX 3080 Ti) | $3,900 $3,229.99 at Amazon

Save $670 - As far as RTX 3080 Ti builds go, this is one of the better ones we've found online from a reputable brand. Considering how powerful this PC is, this is a great rate with the discount factored in. Features: Intel Core i9-11900KF, RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

View Deal

UK RTX 3080 PC deals

Vibox VII-47 | £1,900 £1,774.95 at Amazon

This is an exceptional rate for the Vibox VII-47 and a great machine all round for the money. We think this RTX 3080 is certainly worthy of your time and attention. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

View Deal

HP Omen 30L | £1,944 at Amazon

Although this isn't strictly an RTX 3080 PC deal, the sub-£1,950 price point makes this HP Omen 30L configuration a very tempting value-for-money offer in 2022. You're getting powerful components inside, too, including the 5000 series AMD Ryzen CPU. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD. View Deal

OcUK Gaming Gallium | £2,500 £1,999.99 at Overclockers UK

Save £500 - This is the starting price for the OcUK Gaming Gallium build which comes shipped with respectable hardware as standard. You have the option to spec the build to order at an additional cost should you desire a faster CPU, more RAM, etc. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30 series in all its various forms.

