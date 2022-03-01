ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Maternity Looks

By Sharde Gillam
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKVFJ_0eSSDzUd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pe5Vn_0eSSDzUd00

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Rihanna is without doubt a fashion icon. From her trendy hair to her effortless style, the Bajan beauty has given us fashion envy for years, always keeping her foot on our neck when it comes to serving high-quality looks that we love. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the billionaire beauty is now slaying when it comes to her maternity style, showing off her baby bump in the most fashionable ways ever.

From the moment she announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump, the fashion queen has taken her style to a whole new level, even explaining to PEOPLE at a Fenty Beauty Universe Event that “it’s fun but also a challenge” to style herself while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she continued. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby.”

And we’re certainly having fun watching Rih Rih serve effortless looks while showing off her pregnancy baby bump, pairing her incredible fashion sense with her new mommy glow! While we can’t choose a favorite Rih Rih maternity moment thus far, here are three times that this 34-year-old fashion queen gave us jaw-dropping maternity looks that we can’t stop thinking about!

1. Off-White Fashion Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHZ9i_0eSSDzUd00 Source:Getty

Here, the 34-year-old singer was spotted attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the star-studded event, Rih Rih had her baby bump on display in a peach-colored leather mini dress paired with a matching shearling coat. She accessorized the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small clutch purse, and layered chain necklaces while wearing her hair straight down in a half up half down style.

2. Gucci Fashion Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEWYF_0eSSDzUd00 Source:Getty

Last week, Rih Rih gave us fashion goals again when she was spotted at the Gucci Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a black crop top and matching black slacks. She paired the look with a purple fur coat which she wore off her shoulders and added a sparkling headdress to make a full fashion statement.

3. Milan Fashion Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbOaB_0eSSDzUd00 Source:Getty

Also last week, the mogul was spotted again wearing a sparkly, sheer black keyhole dress. She accessorized the look with a purple fur coat which she wore off her shoulders. She wore a cross-shaped necklace as her jewelry and added a red lip to the high fashion look.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna attends Gucci show in Milan with A$AP Rocky: ‘Stunning’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended Milan Fashion Week in style. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, sat front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show on Friday 25 February. For the occasion, the pregnant star continued her signature bare baby bump trend with a black latex crop top, dragon-printed satin pants, a fluffy lavender coat, and a mirrored-gold headpiece.A$AP Rocky, 33, accompanied the singer in an all-black ensemble with mustard gloves and a Gucci suitcase.On social media, where fans have shared videos and photos of the outing, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen holding hands as they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#High Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Takes a Risk in Plunging Slit Lace Dress and Towering Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson posed in her most daring look yet on social media this week. The footwear entrepreneur posed in a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a risqué minidress. The black style appeared to feature a strapless silhouette, creating a natural plunging neckline—complete with a thigh-high slit for added sleekness. Simpson fully leaned into her penchant for bold glamour as well, layering her look with numerous sparkling and gold necklaces, bracelets and rings for an ensemble that was bohemian and slick. “Saturnight,”...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

A Closer Look At Rihanna’s Best Vintage Looks To Date

In the space of just two weeks, Rihanna has completely redefined maternity fashion. What you may not have noticed in all the excitement, though, is the amount of vintage incorporated into her looks – from that bubblegum-pink coat from Chanel’s autumn/winter 1997 collection to the Roberto Cavalli leopard-print coat dating back to the Noughties.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
730
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy