If there is one thing that is super cool about living in El Paso it's that we have the opportunity to hop across a state and international border whenever we want. We can go to Juarez to shop, grab something to eat, and even visit friends and family. You could also get a little illegal marijuana but you would be arrested if you're found with it by El Paso Police or the Sheriff's Department. You can do all of those things in Las Cruces as well, and even though recreational marijuana will be legal in New Mexico on April 1, you will still get arrested in El Paso if you're caught with it.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO