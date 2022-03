The first question we have to ask in any discussion of school choice is obviously: What is it? The standard meaning of the term is that tax money can be used by parents to enroll their child to the school of their choice: home school, public, magnet, charter, private or religious. The idea of course is that any tax dollars previously intended only for public education could follow the child to whatever education provider the parents choose. Let’s examine this.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO