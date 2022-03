Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. In 1965, Kenneth Clark’s book Dark Ghetto: Dilemmas of Social Power drew attention to the psychological impacts of living conditions on the communities in America’s poorest neighborhoods. Clark wrote about how derelict properties, the failures of governments to maintain streets and publicly managed facilities, and other common features of impoverished community hurt the psychology of those who lived there, leading them to internalize the views that society more broadly did not care for the poor. Clark noted that this phenomenon took place across the country, from the urban neighborhoods of Harlem to the rural South.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO