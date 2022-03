The apples are keeping well in the cellar, and there were some sound cranberries waiting in the fridge for their chance to shine. This year was the first of a decent harvest of apples off a Black Oxford tree I’ve raised up from its youth. A dark purple-skinned heirloom, these keepers last until late winter, early spring and get better tasting as they go along. Early on in his apple career, Maine’s own John Bunker propagated Black Oxfords from a few old trees he found. Thousands now grow descended from those early trees and we can now acquire them from Fedco in Waterville. (Visit the Fedco website to see the array of trees, seeds and supplies of this Maine company.) I determined I’d honor my tree by making pie using only its fruit.

