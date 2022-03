Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is causing quite a stir among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. There are plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming sequel, and many are eager for answers, especially after that crazy new trailer. X-Men alum Kodi Smit-McPhee is one of the many who has seen the trailer, and he’s apparently just as anxious as everyone else to see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer. Smit-McPhee actually worked with the actor on the critically acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. And while making the movie, the two had a Marvel-related exchange that left the young actor feeling “slightly insulted.”

