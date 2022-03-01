Office of Admissions at Concord University hosting Spring Preview Day

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting Spring Preview Day on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Concord’s Athens campus. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center.

High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to attend the informational session for an opportunity to meet members of the Concord community, learn about the admissions process and academic programs, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in the dining hall. High school seniors are welcome to attend to learn more about Concord before making a final decision regarding where to attend college.

“It’s never too early for a student to start exploring their college options,” stated Tricia Radford, Director of Admissions. “We welcome sophomores and juniors to visit Concord now before their senior year gets too busy. Now is the time to discover all that Concord has to offer.”

To register for Spring Preview Day, please go to www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. There is no cost to attend. For additional information, please contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249.