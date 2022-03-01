ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

Office of Admissions at Concord University hosting Spring Preview Day

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNtwz_0eSS4wYW00

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting Spring Preview Day on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Concord’s Athens campus. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center.

High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to attend the informational session for an opportunity to meet members of the Concord community, learn about the admissions process and academic programs, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in the dining hall. High school seniors are welcome to attend to learn more about Concord before making a final decision regarding where to attend college.

“It’s never too early for a student to start exploring their college options,” stated Tricia Radford, Director of Admissions. “We welcome sophomores and juniors to visit Concord now before their senior year gets too busy. Now is the time to discover all that Concord has to offer.”

To register for Spring Preview Day, please go to www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. There is no cost to attend. For additional information, please contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

New River CTC offers CNA training in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A six-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) class is scheduled at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting April 18, 2022. “‘New River CTC’s CNA class helps students establish their career in the nursing field while also helping the community...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVU Tech hosting regional Math Field Day on campus

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, March 5, the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) will host a regional Math Field Day at its Beckley campus. According to Tech, close to 120 students from the region will be participating this weekend. Students will have the opportunity to compete as an individual or as a team.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, WV
Athens, WV
Education
Lootpress

Hourly, day-long challenges set for Wednesday’s WVU Day of Giving

Supporters of West Virginia University’s Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 9, will have many opportunities to boost the impact of their gifts by participating in a number of challenges scheduled throughout the day. WVU Day of Giving, now in its fifth year, supports the University’s greatest priorities and...
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

TCCTC Students Find Success At SkillsUSA District Competitions

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Thirty-four Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) students competed in the SkillsUSA district level contests this year held at both Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Tazewell, Virginia and Smyth Career and Technology Center in Marion, Virginia. Tazewell County students competed against students from Smyth, Carroll, Wythe, Greyson, and Washington Counties as well as the city of Bristol, Virginia.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia State University Day of Giving Challenge set for March 17

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) will mark its Founders Day on March 17 with a Day of Giving Challenge designed to support student success. On March 17, 2022, the university and the WVSU Foundation are hosting the Day of Giving Challenge to support scholarships as well as student activities such as athletics and the marching band, and completion of the Lakin-Ray Field enhancements.
INSTITUTE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#High School#Spring Preview Day#Concord University#The Office Of Admissions
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia March 6 through March 13

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:. March 8 through March 12: Leonardo’s Lab at the Beckley Youth Museum. Leonardo’s Lab, the exhibition, is now open at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. The exhibit will be at the Museum until September, and offers young artists and inventors a chance to immerse themselves in the mind of Leonardo DaVinci, the original ‘Renaissance Man.’
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia State University Honors Dr. R. Charles Byers

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The building on West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) campus that houses the administrative offices of the university’s land-grant programs has been renamed in honor of long-time professor and administrator Dr. R. Charles Byers. The WVSU Board of Governors approved the name change at...
COLLEGES
Lootpress

Students Will Return to WV Schools for Deaf and Blind Next Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Faculty and staff at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) are preparing for students to return to campus next week after the restoration of key services and utilities is completed over the coming days. A fire destroyed the schools’ landmark Administration Building and the servers housed at the site. The cause is undetermined according to a statement released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which led the investigation, worked closely with the State Fire Marshal over the past week.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

WVSU Extension Service & Agricultural & Environmental Research Station to Host Series of Community Listening Sessions

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service and the Agricultural & Environmental Research Station are hosting a number of listening sessions to understand how they can better serve communities throughout the state. Interested parties can register for one of the three upcoming sessions via Eventbrite...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy