House passes bill that would implement multi-tiered system of support in grade schools

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed 13 bills. One of which was House Bill 4510 which will implement a multi-tiered system of support for grade-level literacy and numeracy.

According to the bill’s literature, in the early learning years, it is critically important for student success to ensure that each student masters the content and skills needed for mastery at the next grade level. House Bill 4510 states that if a third-grade student does not display the level of learning needed to move on to the fourth grade, that student will be retained in the third grade.

“Students who do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in reading and mathematics by the end of third grade become increasingly less likely to succeed at each 10 successive grade level and often drop out of school prior to graduation,” House Bill 4510 explains.

According to the Nation’s Report Card, in 2019, the average score of a fourth-grade student in West Virginia was 231, lower than the average score of 240 for public school students across the nation. As for reading, in 2019, the average score of a fourth-grade student in West Virginia was 213, lower than that of the average score of 219 for public school students across the nation.

House Bill 4510 will require every school to establish a process for ensuring the developmental and academic progress of all students. This process is to be coordinated by a school student assistance team that reviews student developmental and academic needs that have persisted despite being addressed through instruction, intervention and as application supports for personalized learning.

While opponents of the bill worried about extra paperwork and an increased workload for K-3 teachers, proponents stated that if a child does not understand the basics, future academic success is unlikely.

The bill passed in the House 84 to 11 with five delegates not voting. Additionally, on Monday, the House voted to make the bill effective July 1, 2022. This passed 86 to eight with six delegates not voting.

House Bill 4510 is currently pending in the Senate.