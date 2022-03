It is unrealistic to believe that any college baseball team could go 56-0 in a season. It has never been done in the history of the game and it never will happen. Ole Miss knew that from the very beginning. They just had to witness it later than most teams across the country. Regardless, the Rebels answered Saturday's 12-inning, walk-off loss in the best way they could -- by being in attack mode both on the mound and at the plate. As a result, Ole Miss took two of three from the UCF Knights and are still sitting pretty at 10-1 and near the top of the national rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO