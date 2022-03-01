Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Concord University quickly approaching

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Do you solve crime shows before the big reveal? Even if you can’t, do you enjoy trying? Put those skills, and maybe a little Irish luck, to use in a fun night of murder mystery, dinner and silent auction, hosted by the Concord University Foundation and performed by the CU Theater Department.

On Saturday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theater, everyone will become members of the Murphy family reunion. Join the family in celebrating St. Patrick’s day and the successful members of the Murphy clan, like cousin Myrtle Murphy, the author of a cookbook of family potato recipes, and Elizabeth Crockpot, a nationally known homemaker with her own television show, newspaper column, and bestselling book, Hot Potato. But there is a dud spud in this family, and one Murphy will be murdered. Can you protect the family name and solve the crime?

The cost for this event is $50 per guest. Tables can also be sponsored. Visit concord.edu/mystery to purchase tickets or sponsorships. For any additional questions, call the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311 or email foundation@concord.edu. All proceeds benefit

the Foundation’s Seat for U Theater Renovation Project, scheduled to launch summer of 2022. Masks are required in all campus buildings. Check concord.edu/backtocampus for updates to this policy.