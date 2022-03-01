ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Concord University quickly approaching

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA3MC_0eSS474400

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Do you solve crime shows before the big reveal? Even if you can’t, do you enjoy trying? Put those skills, and maybe a little Irish luck, to use in a fun night of murder mystery, dinner and silent auction, hosted by the Concord University Foundation and performed by the CU Theater Department.

On Saturday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theater, everyone will become members of the Murphy family reunion. Join the family in celebrating St. Patrick’s day and the successful members of the Murphy clan, like cousin Myrtle Murphy, the author of a cookbook of family potato recipes, and Elizabeth Crockpot, a nationally known homemaker with her own television show, newspaper column, and bestselling book, Hot Potato. But there is a dud spud in this family, and one Murphy will be murdered. Can you protect the family name and solve the crime?

The cost for this event is $50 per guest. Tables can also be sponsored. Visit concord.edu/mystery to purchase tickets or sponsorships. For any additional questions, call the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311 or email foundation@concord.edu. All proceeds benefit

the Foundation’s Seat for U Theater Renovation Project, scheduled to launch summer of 2022. Masks are required in all campus buildings. Check concord.edu/backtocampus for updates to this policy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Pickens gears up for 36th annual Maple Syrup Festival

In late winter, here in our mountains surrounding Pickens, when nights are freezing and days begin to warm, it’s maple sugaring time! Next, we collect and transport the sap to a sugar house where it is boiled down in large evaporating pans making the thick, golden syrup. It takes about 45 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. The hot syrup is then filtered and packed into storage jugs. West Virginia has a long history of sugar making. The Indians made syrup first. They threw hot rocks into hollowed-out logs that were filled with sap. The early settler quickly learned to make the sweet stuff and use it as their main source of sugar. Today, maple syrup and sugar are widely used in cooking, baking, and as topping. Join us for a full weekend of activities celebrating this tradition each year on the third full weekend in March!
PICKENS, WV
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia March 6 through March 13

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:. March 8 through March 12: Leonardo’s Lab at the Beckley Youth Museum. Leonardo’s Lab, the exhibition, is now open at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. The exhibit will be at the Museum until September, and offers young artists and inventors a chance to immerse themselves in the mind of Leonardo DaVinci, the original ‘Renaissance Man.’
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy