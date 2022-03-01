Biodegradable art sold as NFT for one winery

The Mystery WinoSpecial to Valley NewsIt appears Temecula’s mild winter has already given way to an early spring. Soon bud break will begin, along with the countdown to harvest. Huddled masses from Los Angeles and San Diego will start flooding back into wine country. I predict that 2022 will be the busiest year ever for local wineries. Make reservations, avoid Saturdays and stock up on your favorite wines. Fac fortia et patere, which means “Do brave deeds and endure” in Latin.This week, I visited Baily Winery, one of Temecula’s first wineries and started by Phil and Carol Baily in 1986. For 35 years, Baily Vineyard & Winery maintained a strong reputation for producing a wide selection of premium estate wines at affordable prices. Since Joe Hart’s death in November.
