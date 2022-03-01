ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Biodegradable art sold as NFT for one winery

By Laura Cowan
Inhabitat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBordeaux Chateau Cantenac Brown commissioned Finnish Artist David Popa to produce a raw earth fresco titled The Power of the Earth. It is made from the property’s soil on the grounds of the estate to auction as an NFT. To be created in the spring of 2022, the biodegradable artwork will...

inhabitat.com

