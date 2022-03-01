Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made during the hearing, Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 54, sold a confidential informant 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl on May 11, 2021. The drug transaction took place behind Spurlock’s Huntington residence on North High Street. Testing by the West Virginia State Police Lab confirmed the substance was fentanyl. Spurlock admitted to law enforcement officers that he had sold significant amounts of methamphetamine and heroin over an approximate one year period.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.