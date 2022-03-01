MyHealthTeams launches new tool for patients with 'long COVID'
By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
6 days ago
Patient social media startup MyHealthTeams has created a new network for individuals facing "long COVID." Dubbed myCOVIDteam, the new tool comes out of a partnership between the San Francisco company and South African payer Discovery. Typically patients fully recover from COVID-19 after a few weeks. However, some experience symptoms...
Researchers in the Pacific Northwest have launched a new clinical effort to study long-COVID, the collection of symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue that can plague some people months after initial infection. The Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) will lead a regional research consortium that will recruit more than...
As mask mandates are lifted and society starts to look more normal again, people who have been suffering from “long-haul” COVID-19 are feeling even more scared and frustrated as their condition remains at a standstill, according to a therapist who wrote a book analyzing the issue. “People are...
BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the heart, even among people who weren’t hospitalized with the disease. A new study has identified a variety of different heart and vascular-related effects of coronavirus.
Researchers in St. Louis looked at data on more than 150,000 patients in the VA system with COVID-19. They found that more than a month after infection, the patients were at higher risk of at least 20 cardiovascular-related complications including stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and blood clots.
These conditions were seen among some patients who were never hospitalized during their acute illness, but the more severe the initial infection, the greater the risk.
If you have had COVID-19 and are now experiencing shortness of breath, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other concerning symptoms, please have your doctor evaluate you for heart-related complications.
New research presented at The Physiological Society's conference Long COVID: Mechanisms, Risk Factors, and Recovery held February 22–23 shows that a small handheld breathing device helped reduced breathlessness and improved physical fitness of people with long COVID. The low cost, home-based rehabilitation program increased the strength of respiratory muscles, speeding up the rate of recovery from COVID-19.
One recent study has found some symptoms of long COVID-19 may be related to nerve damage, and another identified the proportion of patients who require new healthcare services upon discharge from being hospitalized for COVID-19. A small study published March 1 in Neurology Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation involving 17 participants suggests...
Orange County medical programs that specialize in treating people with lingering COVID-19 symptoms have gotten a surge of new patients following each spike in infections or appearance of a new variant. As the omicron wave has begun to subside, some health professionals say their “long COVID” clinics are seeing younger...
(Reuters) - Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems:...
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
