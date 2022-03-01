ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyHealthTeams launches new tool for patients with 'long COVID'

By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatient social media startup MyHealthTeams has created a new network for individuals facing "long COVID." Dubbed myCOVIDteam, the new tool comes out of a partnership between the San Francisco company and South African payer Discovery. Typically patients fully recover from COVID-19 after a few weeks. However, some experience symptoms...

www.mobihealthnews.com

Related
WTOP

Therapist describes frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients

As mask mandates are lifted and society starts to look more normal again, people who have been suffering from “long-haul” COVID-19 are feeling even more scared and frustrated as their condition remains at a standstill, according to a therapist who wrote a book analyzing the issue. “People are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

COVID Can Leave Patients With Long-Lasting Heart Conditions, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the heart, even among people who weren’t hospitalized with the disease. A new study has identified a variety of different heart and vascular-related effects of coronavirus. Researchers in St. Louis looked at data on more than 150,000 patients in the VA system with COVID-19. They found that more than a month after infection, the patients were at higher risk of at least 20 cardiovascular-related complications including stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and blood clots. These conditions were seen among some patients who were never hospitalized during their acute illness, but the more severe the initial infection, the greater the risk. If you have had COVID-19 and are now experiencing shortness of breath, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other concerning symptoms, please have your doctor evaluate you for heart-related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Handheld breathing device reduces breathlessness and improves physical fitness in long COVID patients

New research presented at The Physiological Society's conference Long COVID: Mechanisms, Risk Factors, and Recovery held February 22–23 shows that a small handheld breathing device helped reduced breathlessness and improved physical fitness of people with long COVID. The low cost, home-based rehabilitation program increased the strength of respiratory muscles, speeding up the rate of recovery from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

2 new long COVID-19 findings

One recent study has found some symptoms of long COVID-19 may be related to nerve damage, and another identified the proportion of patients who require new healthcare services upon discharge from being hospitalized for COVID-19. A small study published March 1 in Neurology Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation involving 17 participants suggests...
MURRAY, UT
AOL Corp

Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

(Reuters) - Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems:...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS

