Lost Province Brewing Company announced Feb. 22 that they will be the new owners and operators of Coyote Kitchen, starting April 1. The owners/operators of LPBC have always loved Coyote Kitchen’s concept, and over the years they’ve enjoyed countless lunches and dinners at this beloved Boone staple, LPBC stated in a press release. They are committed to ensuring this restaurant continues to thrive in the Boone community. They plan to keep Coyote Kitchen’s concept alive, and they are also committed to maintaining Coyote Kitchen’s allergy friendly focus, as this is something that they know the community really values and loves.

BOONE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO