Public Notice: Petition to Remove the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park

The Board of Parks and Recreation of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson county will file a petition to remove the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Parks and Recreation of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Pursuant to T.C.A. § 4-1-412, intends to file a petition with the Tennessee Historical Commission seeking a waiver of T.C.A. § 4-1-412(b)(1) to allow for the removal of the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation for Nashville and

Davidson County voted unanimously to petition the state for the removal of the Private

Confederate Soldier Monument that is located in Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue,

Nashville, Tennessee.

A copy of the petition and the report supporting the petition will be provided, at no cost, upon written request. Such requests may be submitted by email to [email protected] or mailed to the Metropolitan Department of Parks and Recreation, Post Office Box 196340, Nashville, TN 37219-6340.

Monique Horton Odom

Director of Parks and Recreation