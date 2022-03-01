ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Notice: Petition to Remove the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
The Board of Parks and Recreation of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson county will file a petition to remove the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Parks and Recreation of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Pursuant to T.C.A. § 4-1-412, intends to file a petition with the Tennessee Historical Commission seeking a waiver of T.C.A. § 4-1-412(b)(1) to allow for the removal of the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation for Nashville and

Davidson County voted unanimously to petition the state for the removal of the Private

Confederate Soldier Monument that is located in Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue,

Nashville, Tennessee.

A copy of the petition and the report supporting the petition will be provided, at no cost, upon written request. Such requests may be submitted by email to [email protected] or mailed to the Metropolitan Department of Parks and Recreation, Post Office Box 196340, Nashville, TN 37219-6340.

Monique Horton Odom

Director of Parks and Recreation

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

