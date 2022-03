This week has gotten off to a rocky start, thanks to the news over the weekend. The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis has some fearing for an international conflict. Sources have cited that Russian troops poured into Ukraine’s “breakaway” region, leading to global powers moving for sanctions. Germany has already suspended its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, helping boost energy stocks. Meanwhile, retail investors continue to hunt for volatility in a sea of red to start the short week.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO