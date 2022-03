Since the 2010-11 season, the Edmonton Oilers have only qualified for the postseason three times, making it out of the first round only once. They lost in the second round under Todd McLellan in the 2016-17 season and lost in the first round the other two times they made the postseason. While the team has been much more competitive in recent years than it used to be, the results that they hoped would come with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl entering their primes have yet to manifest themselves. The team is now past the point of being able to blame its struggles on poor moves made by previous management, as current general manager (GM) Ken Holland has now put his stamp on this team.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO