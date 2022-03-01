ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder In Roadside Shooting

By Brady Cox
 6 days ago
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

San Jose police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill, according to NBC Bay Area.

And one of the culprits involved just may include UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez.

According to the outlet, an inside source has confirmed that Velasquez was involved with the shooting, but the police have yet to state the circumstances or motive, but did state that one man had been shot and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and another was arrested.

Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is being held on no bail, and it is still unclear what charges the man faces.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 PM PT, according to police.

Judging by the fact it occurred on the road, it appears that Velasquez may have been involved in a road rage incident, or was either being chased or he was the one doing the chasing.

Still pretty wild, considering I remember watching this dude fight UFC growing up.

The 29-year-old is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October of 2019 after a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Yesterday, former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez was taken into custody and charged for attempted murder in Morgan Hill, California. It seemed like a bizarre road rage incident, fairly out of character for a guy like Cain, who despite being a mixed martial artist champion and one of the baddest dudes in the world, has never publicly displayed an ounce of aggression.
MORGAN HILL, CA
