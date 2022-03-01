ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Pick up and dispose of pollutants from water via temperature-responsive micellar copolymers on magnetite nanorobots

By Jayraj V. Vaghasiya
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNano/micromotor technology is evolving as an effective method for water treatment applications in comparison to existing static mechanisms. The dynamic nature of the nano/micromotor particles enable faster mass transport and a uniform mixing ensuring an improved pollutant degradation and removal. Here we develop thermosensitive magnetic nanorobots (TM nanorobots) consisting of a...

www.nature.com

Related
IFLScience

Solar Cells Harvesting Water From Air Using Waste Heat Grow Spinach In Desert

Waste heat produced by solar cells undermines their performance, but the race is on to harness it for useful purposes. Researchers have found a way to tap into that heat to collect water out of the air, and have demonstrated the effectiveness of the idea by growing spinach in the Arabian desert, one of the driest places on Earth,
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers design a flexible system that sidesteps copper-protein binding

It may seem counterintuitive to many, but metal ions play a critical role in life, carrying out some of the most important biological processes. Think of hemoglobin—a metalloprotein responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's organs via red blood cells. Metalloproteins are proteins bound by at least one metal ion. In the case of hemoglobin, that metal is iron.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

New Nature-Inspired Concepts for Efficiently Turning CO2 Into Clean, Sustainable Fuels

Researchers have developed an efficient concept to turn carbon dioxide into clean, sustainable fuels, without any unwanted by-products or waste. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, have previously shown that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can produce fuels cleanly using renewable energy sources, but at low efficiency. “Instead of capturing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Penn State Scientists Make New Screening System for Clean Renewable Hydrogen Power

According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Study Looks to Dive Deeper at the Oceanic Carbon Cycling

Carbon ebbs and flows throughout Earth's processes are complicated and ever-changing events. Carbon is a migratory element that travels between the planet's atmosphere, ocean, soil, rock, and ice, changing forms along the route. This carbon cycling occurs in the ocean, partly due to a biological carbon pump (BCP). Atmospheric carbon...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting plant growth response under fluctuating temperature by carbon balance modelling

Quantification of system dynamics is a central aim of mathematical modelling in biology. Defining experimentally supported functional relationships between molecular entities by mathematical terms enables the application of computational routines to simulate and analyse the underlying molecular system. In many fields of natural sciences and engineering, trigonometric functions are applied to describe oscillatory processes. As biochemical oscillations occur in many aspects of biochemistry and biophysics, Fourier analysis of metabolic functions promises to quantify, describe and analyse metabolism and its reaction towards environmental fluctuations. Here, Fourier polynomials were developed from experimental time-series data and combined with block diagram simulation of plant metabolism to study heat shock response of photosynthetic CO2 assimilation and carbohydrate metabolism in Arabidopsis thaliana. Simulations predicted a stabilising effect of reduced sucrose biosynthesis capacity and increased capacity of starch biosynthesis on carbon assimilation under transient heat stress. Model predictions were experimentally validated by quantifying plant growth under such stress conditions. In conclusion, this suggests that Fourier polynomials represent a predictive mathematical approach to study dynamic plant-environment interactions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiple pollutants in groundwater near an abandoned Chinese fluorine chemical park: concentrations, correlations and health risk assessments

Contamination and adverse effects from various pollutants often appear in abandoned industrial regions. Thus, nine groundwater samples were collected from the vicinity of the fluorochemical industry in Fuxin City, Liaoning Province, to determine concentrations of the ten heavy metals arsenic (As), chromium (Cr), cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb), nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), iron (Fe) and mercury(Hg), as well as those of fluorine (Fâˆ’) and eighteen poly- and perfluorinated substances (PFASs), analyse correlation relationships, and assess the health risks for different age groups. The results showed that the levels of fluorine (Fâˆ’) (0.92"“4.42Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1), Mn (0.0005"“4.91Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) and Fe (1.45"“5.61Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) exceeded the standard limits for drinking water. Short chain perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA) (4.14"“2501.42Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1), perfluorobutane sulfonate (PFBS) (17.07"“51,818.61Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) and perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) (0.47"“936.32Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) were the predominant substances from the PFASs group. No individual PFASs levels had significant relationships with Fâˆ’ or heavy metal contents. There was a positive relationship between short chain PFASs concentrations and water depth and a negative relationship between long chain PFASs concentration and water depth. The hazard quotient (HQ) decreased in the order Fâˆ’"‰>"‰heavy metals"‰>"‰PFASs and also decreased for older age groups. In addition, As, Fe, Mn and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) were the main sources of risk from the heavy metal and PFASs groups, respectively.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Chemistry Researchers Found a Way To Convert CO2 to Green Fuel

The University of Cambridge researchers previously demonstrated that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can create fuels cleanly by using renewable energy sources, although at low efficiency. Also, by using sophisticated materials and ultrafast laser spectroscopy, a research team led by Lund University in Sweden demonstrated how solar power can transform carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE

