Melomance join Sunmi, BamBam & Dara at ABYSS Company

Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
The View cohost Joy Behar never shies away from speaking her mind on the hit ABC talk show. She made her debut on the program during its inaugural season in 1997, getting candid several times on the program about her personal life and relationships. The comedian was married twice, first to Joe Behar, and then to Steve Janowitz since 2011.
Amy Schumer has revealed she's undergone liposuction in a candid interview in which she spoke about her decision. The Life and Beth actress surprised fans when she opened up about getting liposuction on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea. She said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going...
In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago. Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.
Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Ali Landry has opened up about her whirlwind marriage — and subsequent annulment — with Mario Lopez in a candid interview with host Lacey Leone McLaughlin on her podcast "Unfolding Leadership." The Eve actress even admitted she was grateful that her first marriage ended the way that it...
Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
A screenshot of Ximena Morales’ DM’s claiming that a scene between Mike and her kids is allegedly fake has surfaced on social media. If true, the situation is yet another instance where TLC producers could be editing the storyline for maximum drama, as previously revealed by former cast members.
Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Looks like Laverne Cox got herself into her own “entanglement” with social media after receiving backlash for her closing remark finishing up her interview with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday. The Smiths’ stopped by to chat with...
Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
GOT7 singer BamBam has opened up about his newfound friendship with Red Velvet member Seulgi. Last December, the Thai-born K-pop idol teamed up with the Red Velvet vocalist for his single ‘Who Are You’, which appeared on his latest mini-album, ‘B’. In addition to contributing her vocals, Seulgi had also joined BamBam in the music video for the track, where the duo performed an intricate dance routine.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)
The chart...
Sunmi and her label Abyss Company have come under fire for their new non-fungible token (NFT) project ‘Sunmiya Club’. In February, the singer and her agency took to social media to announce the ‘Sunmiya Club’ project, which was created in collaboration with Fingerlabs. The project revolves around an online community where membership holders are issued digital assets featuring the star such, which can then be traded and sold.
Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits. Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket. And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business...
As the relationship between Kanye West and Chaney Jones heats up, many fans have been left wondering: Who is West's new girlfriend? Jones explained who she is and what she does for a living on Instagram, earlier this week. For starters, Jones explained that she is "European, French, German, West...
Comments / 0