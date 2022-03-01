REPORT: $1 MILLION LOTTERY TICKET SOLD AT WAWA IN NORTH WILDWOOD

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
BORODYANKA/LVIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian negotiators at talks with Russian officials on Thursday demanded a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged citizens as Moscow's invasion forces surrounded and bombarded Ukrainian cities. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Washington — President Biden's announcement Friday of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his historic nominee to the Supreme Court set in motion a confirmation battle in the Senate, where GOP senators have vowed to closely examine Jackson's record before determining whether to support her nomination. While Jackson does not...
BEIJING (AP) — The Paralympic U-turn on Russian participation in the upcoming Beijing Games isn’t likely to be the end of the story. The Winter Paralympics are scheduled to open on Friday without Russian and Belarusian athletes. The competitors from those countries were expelled from the event on Thursday because of their governments’ role in the invasion of Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another Thursday in a bid to cut the country off from the sea, as the two sides met for another round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting that has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees.
A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the team captain and star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women's national champion soccer team, CBS San Francisco reports. While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer's death, the university said the campus was in a state...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”. The Republican governor approached the students and asked...
A Capitol riot defendant who was among a group of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy pleaded guilty on Wednesday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they pursue their most ambitious case following last year's Jan. 6 attack. Joshua James, 34, pleaded to one count of seditious conspiracy and...
The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
Comments / 0