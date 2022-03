Anticipation is high for Funko Games and Prospero Hall's upcoming legacy game Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which hits Kickstarter this March, and we've got another exclusive preview of the game to get you hyped for the impending campaign. You can get your first look at a new featurette spotlighting the impressive art and design that went into Legacy of Isla Nublar, including those gorgeous miniatures and an impressive and ambitious campaign. Product Designers Daniel Gelon and Jordan Christianson and Art Producer Estefania Rodriguez walk you through just how much work went into crafting this experience, what inspired the visual aesthetic, and how the films inspired the new miniatures, and you can watch the full preview in the video above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO