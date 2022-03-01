WEi reveal 'Love Pt.1: First Love' comeback schedule

Today, Marvel has revealed the first look at the new toys tying into the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The line includes a Lego set offering a new look at Christian Bale's villain in the movie, Gorr the God-Butcher. There are also several Titan Hero Series figures. These figures reveal a new look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his new blue costume. There's also Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), which is apparently how merchandise will differentiate between the original Thor and Jane Foster after picking up Mjolnir. Lastly, there's a figure for Korg, who is again played by the film's director, Taika Waititi. Waititi previously described Thor: Love and Thunder as his craziest film yet.
