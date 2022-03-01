ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WEi reveal 'Love Pt.1: First Love' comeback schedule

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEi have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Love Pt.1: First Love'. According to the teaser image below, fans can expect...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Miami Herald

Love Is Blind’s Natalie Reveals Another Contestant Proposed Before Shayne

She said no. While in the pods, Love Is Blind‘s Natalie Lee received a proposal from another contestant before getting engaged to Shayne Jansen. “There was another guy who – very, very early on – was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her,” the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, told MetroUK on Monday, February 28. “It was very out of the blue but he just felt like he knew [she was The One], and she was like, ‘This is just weird.'”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game's new starters! We probably won't know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won't have to wait too long for additional information!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wei#First Love
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers revealed by official Marvel toys

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated Marvel movie of the year, with cameo rumors indicating that Marvel might deliver several big surprises to fans of the MCU. But let’s not forget that the next MCU movie to premiere after that is Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie that many fans can’t wait to watch. While we don’t have anywhere as many Love and Thunder leaks, there is a new development that Thor fans should be aware of: Marvel is already promoting the official toys for the movie.
MOVIES
CMT

Ashley McBryde Reveals New Album, Shares Love of Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde describes her life as “joyful chaos” at the moment, and part of the reason is she just finished recording her third album. “It’s scary to say finished, but we just finished our third record,” McBryde tells CMT. “We’re trying to get that together and figure out when that can be released, so I’m in a really excited state right now.”
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Robert Pattinson reveals love of Final Fantasy 7 in new The Batman interview

Robert Pattinson‘s press tour for the upcoming superhero detective movie The Batman is the gift that keeps on giving. As the actor prepares to take on the iconic role of Batman for the first time, we have seen his interviews and comments range from very professional and serious superhero talk, to revealing his inner-most obsessions and desires. Now, Pattinson has spoken of his love for the videogame Final Fantasy 7.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lego Set Reveals First Look at Film

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Lego Set for “Thor: Love and Thunder” has been revealed, giving us one of our first looks at a scene in the film. The Goat Boat Lego Set – $49.99. Here’s the...
MOVIES
KLAW 101

Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Loves to Gamble

Luke Bryan kicked off a string of shows in Las Vegas as part of a residency in early February, which means that the country superstar has some easy access to belly up to a blackjack table. But he won't be out to make money, he says. Prior to the opening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Best Look at Thor's New Blue Costume in Love and Thunder Revealed

Today, Marvel has revealed the first look at the new toys tying into the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The line includes a Lego set offering a new look at Christian Bale's villain in the movie, Gorr the God-Butcher. There are also several Titan Hero Series figures. These figures reveal a new look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his new blue costume. There's also Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), which is apparently how merchandise will differentiate between the original Thor and Jane Foster after picking up Mjolnir. Lastly, there's a figure for Korg, who is again played by the film's director, Taika Waititi. Waititi previously described Thor: Love and Thunder as his craziest film yet.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Leak Reveals First Look at Christian Bale's Villainous Gorr the God Butcher

The leaked Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise reveals what Gorr the God Butcher will look like!. There is little doubt that fans are already hyped up for Thor: Love and Thunder. After all, it's set to be the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released this year and will feature Academy Award winner Christian Bale as the main villain. But what will Bale's character look like in the highly anticipated sequel? A new leak may have revealed our first look at Gorr the God Butcher!
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Love Island: Laura Whitmore may make a comeback on the show

After doing a U-turn on replacing Laura Whitmore this year, the producers of Love Island are in negotiations with her about returning to the ITV2 show. Maya Jama, Maura Higgins, and AJ Odudu were all considered for the position of series captain by the producers. Only Laura. Love Island bosses...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy