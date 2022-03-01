ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Tae Ri joins cast of upcoming drama 'Red Heart' alongside Lee Joon, Kang Han Na & Jang Hyuk

By Germaine-Jay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Tae Ri has joined the cast of the upcoming KBS drama 'Red Heart'. On March 1, Lee Tae Ri's label Starhaus Entertainment confirmed his...

