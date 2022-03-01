Check out Winners of the 'Korean Music Awards 2022'!

Discovering new music is one of my weekly things to do and I'm one of those people who get obsessed over finding new songs. I'll play them literally to death. I love surrounding myself with music all the time, and when something grabs me and pulls me in I instantly get lost in it. The drumming is one of the main elements I look for, but I also go for the overall vibe and melody. If it all synchs up and gives me a happy feeling in my head, I'm all for it!

