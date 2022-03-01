Check out Winners of the 'Korean Music Awards 2022'!

Here is the list of winners in key categories at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Santa Monica just west of Los Angeles. - MOTION PICTURE AWARDS -
Best ensemble cast: "CODA"
Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"
Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Best stunt ensemble: "No Time to Die"
- TELEVISION AWARDS -
Best ensemble, drama: "Succession"
Best ensemble, comedy: "Ted Lasso"
Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"
Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"
Best stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: "Squid Game"
bur-sst/st
Comments / 0