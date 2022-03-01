2AM's Jo Kwon rocks a crop top with leggings, showing off his perfect figure

The model picked a sultry green dress out while doing some home organizing. She looked simply radiant in the low-backed gown, which put her curves on full display. Jordyn Woods, 24, is an expert at sexy style, never failing to nail a daring look during a date night or a red carpet. But the California beauty proved she could make any moment glamourous when she pulled out a super sexy dress to try on during some regular chores. “Cleaning out my closet in my @fashionnova,” the stunner, who is an ambassador for the brand, wrote while wearing a little green number on her Instagram Feb. 16.

