ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

2AM's Jo Kwon rocks a crop top with leggings, showing off his perfect figure

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2AM's Jo Kwon showed off his perfect figure in a crop top and leggings. On February 28, 2AM's Jo Kwon took to...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Latex Crop Top at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s baby is already taking style notes from its famous parents — even in the womb. The pregnant “We Found Love” singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper attended Gucci’s runway show at Milan Fashion week on Friday (Feb. 25), where RiRi showed off her baby bump in a sleek latex crop top, low rose black pants, a sparkling headdress and a furry lavender coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Rocks Insanely Sexy Backless Dress While ‘Cleaning Out’ Her Closet

The model picked a sultry green dress out while doing some home organizing. She looked simply radiant in the low-backed gown, which put her curves on full display. Jordyn Woods, 24, is an expert at sexy style, never failing to nail a daring look during a date night or a red carpet. But the California beauty proved she could make any moment glamourous when she pulled out a super sexy dress to try on during some regular chores. “Cleaning out my closet in my @fashionnova,” the stunner, who is an ambassador for the brand, wrote while wearing a little green number on her Instagram Feb. 16.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Kwon
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Can’t Get Over How Much Skin Blake Lively Showed In This White Bralette At Fashion Week—One Of Her More Revealing Looks!

Blake Lively, 34, looked absolutely radiant in a cropped, white scoop-neck bralette and pencil-skirt ensemble while attending the autumn/winter Michael Kors runway show for New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl alum sat front row to see the collection make its debut, and all eyes were on her chic, monochromatic outfit that showed skin tastefully while highlighting her hourglass figure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Top#Leggings
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Shakira Dances With Shaq in Graphic Leggings and Chunky Black Sneakers in Hilarious Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira proved her dancing skills in a humorous new video, where she virtually danced with Shaquille O’Neal. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a playful Instagram clip where she dances alongside the Reebok partner in a split-screen. While O’Neal was sharply dressed in a collared shirt, tie and slip-on loafers, Shakira went the sportier route with her ensemble. The “Chantaje” singer wore a black, gray and white printed sweatshirt and leggings. Both pieces featured black trim. The star accessorized with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals Set and It’s Perfect

New photos emerged from the set of That ’90s Show, debuting a first look at returning cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. A user tweeted the pictures, which also showed an updated version of the Forman house, the primary setting of That ’70s Show. The Forman’s kitchen is somewhat recognizable, though the mod wallpaper and bright colors were replaced by late 80s-era florals. The basement also received a minor facelift, with furniture from the original show’s living room migrating downstairs. It’s a fun and realistic detail.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Helen Flanagan stuns fans in eye-catching ensemble

Helen Flanagan has no shortage of stunning outfits in her wardrobe, and on Friday she unveiled another one – and she looked flawless. WOW: Helen Flanagan looks sensational in chic lingerie. The former Coronation Street star looked like she could've been a cheerleader as she modelled and eye-catching varsity...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks High-Slit Dress & Boots On Winter Vacation — Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked super stylish in a solo photo taken during her trip to Palm Springs with her boyfriend on Feb. 21. Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, has effortlessly slayed yet another trendy look. On her romantic getaway to Pam Springs with her boyfriend Evan McClintoc, Eminem’s daughter rocked a black plaid dress with a high slit, which she paired with a white leather tie belt, cowgirl style booties, and a white hat. Hailie showcased the outfit in a solo photo that she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 21. The image featured Hailie posing beside a railing at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. “palm springs minus the palms and spring,” she wrote in her caption.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake’s Super Bowl Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Justice debuted an edgy new look while at the “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, which featured an appearance by Drake. The “Victorious” star hit the red carpet at Revolve’s event in a slick ensemble, featuring a navy Mugler bodysuit. The long-sleeved style featured vertical matte and sheer panels for a risqué look. Justice layered the bodysuit beneath a pair of black leather pants, which included slits and side zippers for another slick touch. Her look...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy