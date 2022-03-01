2AM's Jo Kwon rocks a crop top with leggings, showing off his perfect figure

Hailie Jade Mathers looked super stylish in a solo photo taken during her trip to Palm Springs with her boyfriend on Feb. 21. Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, has effortlessly slayed yet another trendy look. On her romantic getaway to Pam Springs with her boyfriend Evan McClintoc, Eminem’s daughter rocked a black plaid dress with a high slit, which she paired with a white leather tie belt, cowgirl style booties, and a white hat. Hailie showcased the outfit in a solo photo that she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 21. The image featured Hailie posing beside a railing at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. “palm springs minus the palms and spring,” she wrote in her caption.
