AZ TechCelerator to next discuss business startups

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago

The "ABCs of Starting Your Own Business" is the topic of the next AZ TechCelerator free seminar.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.

Some of the questions answered include:

  • Do you want to start your own business?
  • How much money do I need to open a business?
  • Am I an entrepreneur?
  • Should I purchase a franchise business?
  • What will it take to get started?
  • How do I go about evaluating my business idea?

Call 623-222-8324 or email aztc@surpriseaz.gov for log in information.

The presentation is conducted by Score Mentors, a group of retired business owners. Attendees can also use the free follow-on mentoring services of Score to continue their business quest.

Contact George Sezemsky at 815-245-7674, or George.Sezemsky@scorevolunteer.org.

