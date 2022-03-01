AZ TechCelerator to next discuss business startups
The "ABCs of Starting Your Own Business" is the topic of the next AZ TechCelerator free seminar.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.
Some of the questions answered include:
- Do you want to start your own business?
- How much money do I need to open a business?
- Am I an entrepreneur?
- Should I purchase a franchise business?
- What will it take to get started?
- How do I go about evaluating my business idea?
Call 623-222-8324 or email aztc@surpriseaz.gov for log in information.
The presentation is conducted by Score Mentors, a group of retired business owners. Attendees can also use the free follow-on mentoring services of Score to continue their business quest.
Contact George Sezemsky at 815-245-7674, or George.Sezemsky@scorevolunteer.org.
